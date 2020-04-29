Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce cancels more annual events

America’s Global Village Festival kicks off festivities with a small parade through Lion’s Park to the sounds of the Boise Highlanders Scottish Bagpipers in June of 2017.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Two more annual events for Ontario are falling victim to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to Ontario Area Chamber President and CEO John Breidenbach.

On Tuesday, he said in a phone interview that the chamber’s auction, ONTCCY, a major fundraiser scheduled for May 16 has been canceled for this year. In addition, America’s Global Village — the annual festival which celebrates cultures around the world and is held every June in Lions Park — will now not be held until 2021.

The annual festival has been growing, and in 2019 featured nine cultures, each of which sets up booths offering crafts, activities, authentic cultural food, performances and more.

Also a part of the 2019 Global Village were individuals who had recently become U.S. citizens, having taken local citizenship classes.

