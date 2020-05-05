Only 3 days left to enter submissions for Four Rivers Cultural Center's art collective

ONTARIO — Creating and connecting is what Four Rivers Cultural Center’s latest endeavor is all about.
Art for All is a community movement that encourages submissions of artwork during the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The project is an online gallery of videos, photos or photos of any kind of art project. The Cultural Center aims to collect these submissions in an effort to build an archive of community creativity.
Submissions have been rolling in and have included nature scenes, animals, dogs surfing on a wave of rocky road ice cream, a drawing of “Baby Yoda” and a drawing of the Belcher family from the TV series “Bob’s Burgers.”
In an email on Thursday afternoon, Marketing & Development Director Tanya Navarrete provided insight into how the project is going.
“[I]t’s been such an exciting time to see all of the incredible talent in the area. As of now, we have received 75 submissions. As we enter into the last week, I am hopeful we will finish off strong,” she wrote.
In an update this morning, she said there are now 80 submissions.
Navarrete described how the staff at the Cultural Center gets “super excited” every time that a new submission is received.
Reiterating how grateful she is that the community has responded so favorably, she says there are some forms of media she is still waiting to see.
“It quite literally feels like a gift every time a submission hits the inbox. I’m still waiting for the wave of singers, dancers, and sculptors,” said Navarrete.
As of Monday afternoon, some musical and singing performances had been submitted including an original song titled “Through the Grasslands” by 10-year-old Rayanna Hansen, aspiring musician.
As a reminder, there is only one submission allowed per person. On May 8, 50 artists’ names will be drawn to receive a $50 from one of the following local businesses: Bake-A-Deli, Bert’s Growler, Dutch Bros, El Erradero, Far East, Fiesta Guadalajara, Mackey’s Steakhouse & Pub, Matsy’s, Ogawa’s, Plaza Inn and Second & Vine.
