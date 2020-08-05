One-fifth of Salmonella cases linked to onion recall in Oregon

MALHEUR COUNTY — If you have onions on hand that you purchased between May and now they could be part of a massive recall due to Salmonella, and you are advised not to eat, sell or serve them as they have been linked to several illnesses with at the majority of cases being in Oregon.
Furthermore, it has been reported by a recipient of a food box donation held in Ontario on Friday that some of these onions were included in those donations. A call to Jane Padgett, who is listed as a contact on the food box flier, has not yet been returned.
Investigators in the U.S. and Canada have been collaborating to identify the source outbreak, and to date have linked only red onions to the outbreaks, however, due to the risk of cross-contamination all onions have been recalled by the company.
An announcement from Thomson International Inc., of Bakersfield California, on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website states that the onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants and retailers in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Canada.
The onions were sold in bulk, in cartons of 5, 10, 25, 40 and 50 pounds, and in mesh sacks weighing 2, 3, 5, 10, 25 and 50 pounds. The brand names on these items include Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.
Those who are unable to determine if their onions or products containing onions originated from one of the brand names listed above are encouraged to throw the product out, rather than risk eating, selling or serving it.
According to the information on the FDA’s website, the recall is being done out an abundance of caution, as there is no specific source of contamination or contaminated shipment yet identified. Furthermore, the FDA is investigating other potential sources of contamination, and no final conclusion has been reached.
As of Aug. 1 there were 396 total illnesses reported, including 59 hospitalizations. Among those cases are 71 in Oregon and five in Idaho. The investigation is ongoing and no new information is available, according to a comment from spokeswoman with Thomson International on Wednesday afternoon.
The FDA recommends that anyone who suspects they had those onions on hand “use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact” with the recalled products.
Salmonellosis symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, with more severe cases including high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash or blood in the urine or stool, according to the FDA. In some cases, a Salmonella infection can be fatal.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their health-care provider to report symptoms and receive care.
