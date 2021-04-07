Following is the Oregon Health Authority’s April 5 newsletter.
Getting the vaccine is safer than having COVID-19
COVID-19 can have serious, life-threatening complications, and there is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And if you do get sick, you could spread the disease to people you care about.
Natural protection, also known as immunity, may come from getting COVID-19, but evidence suggests that reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19 is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection. Experts don’t know for sure how long this protection lasts, and the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity. COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you by creating an antibody (immune system) response without having to experience sickness.
For more information on the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination visit the CDC webpage.
Group 7 is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination
As of April 5, folks in Group 7 who are 16 and older are eligible for vaccination:
• Frontline workers as defined by the CDC and the family members they live with.
• People who live in multi-generational households.
• Adults ages 16 to 44 with underlying health conditions with increased risk. Oregon has adopted the CDC guidance for underlying health conditions.
• If you live with a frontline worker make an appointment for the vaccine
• It may be tempting to accompany a family member to a vaccine clinic, but you may find yourself waiting in line and unable to get a vaccine. Clinic staff carefully plan how much vaccine to prepare in order to vaccinate those who have appointments.
• If you qualify for a vaccine because you live with a frontline worker you will need to make an appointment to get vaccinated.
What is a multi-generational household?
• If you live in a multi-generational household and you’re at least 16 years old, you are eligible for a vaccine starting today. When people from three or more generations live together, they are considered a multi-generational household. Here are some examples:
• A household where an elder lives with a parent and grandchild.
• A person who lives with and cares for someone who is not their own child such as a grandchild or niece.
How to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon webpage available to help
Trying to find a vaccine appointment can be confusing with so many different options and locations in Oregon. OHA has a webpage titled, “How to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon” to help. The page is available in multiple languages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.