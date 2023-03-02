CALDWELL — Southwest District Health officials note the number of reported cases of syphilis remains high in its six-county region in the wake of Central District Health declaring an outbreak of syphilis in Public Health District 4 on Thursday.

Southwest District Health declared an outbreak of syphilis in 2021 after case numbers showed a 5-fold increase between 2018 and 2021. In 2018, SWDH identified 14 syphilis infections. In 2021, SWDH saw the number of reported cases grow to 70, the highest in SWDH reported history. In 2022, SWDH continued to have higher than historical number of infections with a total of 64 syphilis cases reported.



Tags

Load comments