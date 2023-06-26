Officials urge visitors to respect day use rules at Snively Hot Springs on Owyhee River   

As a day use area, camping is always disallowed in and around the Snively Hot Springs recreation site, as indicated on a sign there. The Bureau of Land Management last week began placing boulders around the site to deter would-be campers, due to a high number of violations.

VALE — The Bureau of Land Management Vale District is asking the public to help protect natural resources at Snively Hot Springs Recreation Site on the Owyhee River.  

“We want to keep the hot springs open for the public to use and enjoy, but if people continue to ignore the rules and engage in criminal behavior, we will have to look at other options,” Malheur Field Manager Jonah Blustain said in a news release from the agency Friday afternoon.   



