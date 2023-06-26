Officials urge visitors to respect day use rules at Snively Hot Springs on Owyhee River   

As a day use area, camping is always disallowed in and around the Snively Hot Springs recreation site, as indicated on a sign there. The Bureau of Land Management last week began placing boulders around the site to deter would-be campers, due to a high number of violations.
VALE — The Bureau of Land Management Vale District is asking the public to help protect natural resources at Snively Hot Springs Recreation Site on the Owyhee River.
“We want to keep the hot springs open for the public to use and enjoy, but if people continue to ignore the rules and engage in criminal behavior, we will have to look at other options,” Malheur Field Manager Jonah Blustain said in a news release from the agency Friday afternoon.
As a designated day use area, the site is closed to use from sunset to sunrise and camping is not allowed. Due to the high number of violations, BLM staff have begun placing boulders around the site to deter would-be campers.
"These rules have been in effect for some time but have been lightly enforced,” Vale BLM Law Enforcement Ranger Stephanie Cox said. “Going forward, we will be enforcing the nighttime closure more strictly. Those found in violation can be issued citations for trespassing and/or federal violation notices.”
Often those who disregard the curfew and camping rules engage in other criminal behavior such as littering, illegal drug use, underage drinking, and driving under the influence, public nudity and causing a public nuisance, all of which are state and local offenses. Through an assistance agreement with the Malheur Sheriff’s Office, deputies assist with enforcement on BLM-administered public lands in Malheur County.
"The BLM wants you to enjoy our public lands, but to do so responsibly — pick up your trash, stay on maintained roads and know the rules and possible restrictions before you visit an area," said Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson in the release.
