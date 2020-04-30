Projected timeline

The following timeline is only an estimate and will be re-evaluated every two weeks to determine whether it is feasible to move to the next stage, according to the plan to reopen Malheur County.

When it comes to guidelines for citizens, it is noteworthy that social distancing measures are effective in all three phases — especially for vulnerable populations. Additionally, private and public gatherings of 10-50 people will not being allowed until the final phase in June.

Social distancing measures are encouraged for businesses in each stage, as well as screening all employees for symptoms before work.

Quarantine and isolation measures will be in place during all phases.

Phase 1: May 8-22

During this phase, industrial/manufacturing, all retail, professional/personal services, government and restaurant dining room that meet criteria may reopen. For dining establishments that includes a reduction to 50% capacity, which may mean fewer tables or rearranging dining spaces.

Phase 2: May 23-June 5

Non-essential travel can resume for individuals. Businesses that may reopen if they meet criteria, including a reduction to 50% capacity, include bars and nightclubs, as well as gyms, pools, theaters and other large venues.

Phase 3: June 6-19

It won’t be until this phase when visits to nursing homes, long-term care facilities or jails or prisons might resume, but there will be measures taken such as cloth face coverings where no physical barriers are in place, and pre-entry hand-washing stations and symptom screening. Additionally, with this being the final phase, businesses will be allowed to resume unrestricted staffing at worksites while enforcing social distancing protocols.