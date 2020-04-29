Officials say onion industry hit hard

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The Idaho and eastern Oregon Onion Growers are seeking assistance from the federal government to address losses caused by the loss of sales to the foodservice industry, which has been predominately shut down as a result of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The Idaho Onion Growers Association, the Malheur County Onion Growers Association and the Idaho-Oregon Fruit and and Vegetable Association sent a joint letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Tuesday reporting on the devastating losses that growers and shippers have been experiencing and will likely see this fall.
Industry leaders explain that the massive closing of restaurants, schools and other food-service establishments designed to curb the spread of the virus has hit the regional onion industry hard.
“During most of the first quarter of 2020, and even before the mandatory closing of restaurants and off establishments, business was down significantly with the fear of the spread of COVID-19,” a news release from the associations reads. “Since the majority of onions from the Idaho and eastern Oregon growing region go to the foodservice industry, it resulted in substantial loss of orders. Currently, many of the area shippers who were close to finishing for the season will not be able to sell or in some cases even give away their onions.”
Industry officials says they will face greater challenges this fall when the new crops starts coming off the fields in early August, and since most of the onions are normally planted in early spring, most of them were planted before growers knew the effect of the virus.
“It is anticipated that shippers will be able to market only a fraction of the new season’s crop,” the release says.
“Area processors are cutting pre-season contracts by 35 to 45 percent,” said Paul Skeen president of the Malheur County Onion Growers association, in a separate statement. “Because of the lost business and the foodservice business being reduced by 50 to 70 percent, it leaves the growers with a crop that is planted and that likely can’t be marketed.”
Local onion growers are also having to contend with competition from imported onions, Skeen noted.
