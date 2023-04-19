Officials provide details on fatal shooting of reserve officer

Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou speaks on Tuesday during a press conference about a fallen reserve officer from his department. Behind him, from left, are Oregon State Police Lt. Mark Duncan, Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe and Bend Oregon Police Officer David Peterson, who was representing the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — During a news conference related to a local law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty on Tuesday afternoon, officials detailed how an emergency call turned into a fatal shooting in 3 minutes. But also, they sought overall to shift the focus of the narrative to that of those impacted by the loss of Nyssa Police Department Reserve Cpl. Joseph “Joe” Johnson. This played out in the fact that the man accused in Johnson’s fatal shooting on April 15 was not named one time by the six officials who spoke, including members of law enforcement and Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe.

For news purposes, we remind the community that the accused is Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa. Goldthorpe filed charges of attempted murder, murder in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, felony possession of a firearm and attempt to elude. All of these except the latter are felony charges, with some carrying a mandatory minimum. on Tuesday. A Grand Jury is expected to decide on an indictment Thursday with a formal arraignment to follow on Friday afternoon.



Tags

Load comments