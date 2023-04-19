Officials provide details on fatal shooting of reserve officer

Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou speaks on Tuesday during a press conference about a fallen reserve officer from his department. Behind him, from left, are Oregon State Police Lt. Mark Duncan, Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe and Bend Oregon Police Officer David Peterson, who was representing the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation.
ONTARIO — During a news conference related to a local law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty on Tuesday afternoon, officials detailed how an emergency call turned into a fatal shooting in 3 minutes. But also, they sought overall to shift the focus of the narrative to that of those impacted by the loss of Nyssa Police Department Reserve Cpl. Joseph “Joe” Johnson. This played out in the fact that the man accused in Johnson’s fatal shooting on April 15 was not named one time by the six officials who spoke, including members of law enforcement and Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe.
For news purposes, we remind the community that the accused is Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa. Goldthorpe filed charges of attempted murder, murder in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, felony possession of a firearm and attempt to elude. All of these except the latter are felony charges, with some carrying a mandatory minimum. on Tuesday. A Grand Jury is expected to decide on an indictment Thursday with a formal arraignment to follow on Friday afternoon.
Captain Kyle Kennedy, a public information officer for Oregon State Police, detailed how a complaint came in at about 8:17 p.m. of disorderly conduct regarding a person damaging vehicles with a hammer. While Johnson was en route, the dispatcher told him that the reporting party on the phone said that the suspect had left in a silver Suburban and that they saw the officer just pass the vehicle.
The first initial reports of shots fired came in at 8:20 p.m., with Johnson being immediately fatally wounded.
Thirty-six hours later, tips helped lead police to Ontario where they successfully surrounded a residence Castro was staying at and arrested him. He did try to flee, but was caught with nobody being injured, according to Kennedy.
He said that they are continuing their investigation. As such, he urged any eyewitnesses who saw anything from the time of the shooting leading up to Castro’s arrest to contact *OSP and reference this case.
Goldthorpe explained that Castro would remain in jail while court proceedings take place.
He also expressed gratitude to the agencies involved in the investigation into this incident, and condolences to Johnson’s family.
“I know that their grief can’t be satisfied … or explained away in any way. Even the apprehension of the suspect isn’t going to heal that.”
He further expressed his hope that the work done by his office to seek justice can bring relief to the community.
Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou remarked about how the community has come together and continues to support each other.
Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson added his praise in the effort to bring “swift justice” in this case, especially the agencies who provided the initial response.
“There’s a lot of trauma out there and these folks, many are suffering … To the family of Cpl. Johnson, we offer our sincerest condolences, and we’ll continue to support them in this investigation in any way we possibly can.”
In his comments, Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai acknowledged that the effects of this incident will be felt for a long time after justice is served.
“I will tell you that the citizens and the members of the city of Ontario have been very helpful throughout this investigation. They are constantly offering their assistance, not just to Nyssa Police Department but also to all the partners that you see behind me.”
Iwai said his team remains committed to offering the best service they can as they work to bring this case to a close, saying he is proud of his team for the “fantastic” job they have done thus far.
“Now is not a time for us to rest; That time will come later.”
Bend Police Officer David Peterson, who was representing the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation, reminded of the work being done by that entity, which includes service costs and ensuring the needs and wishes of Johnson’s family are met in that process.
He also cautioned citizens about making donations that aren’t vetted, to ensure they go to the family.
“If members of the public wish to donate to support the Johnson family, they may do so through [the foundation].”
Donations are being accepted in person at any U.S. Bank branches or online at https://www.oregonfallenbadge.com/ by clicking the “Support us!” button, with all donations at this time going to the Johnson family.
Former Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau who hired Johnson and arrested Castro dozens of times while he worked for the city, reminded that Castro's family members are also victims of the crime.
"With all the bad about Rene Castro, I've also seen that dude love his kids," Rau said. "I know Joe would say the same thing, he loved his little kids, he was a good dad, but drugs … he wasn't always this way. And the last time I saw him he was playing with his kids in the same area he murdered Joe. It breaks my heart for everybody."
Regardless, he went on to say, "somebody got murdered for nothing."
Agencies involved in the investigation are the Nyssa Police Department, Nyssa Ambulance, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the OSP SWAT team, Ontario Police Department, Ontario Fire Department, Nyssa Fire Department, Treasure Valley Paramedics, Oregon Dept. of Corrections, FBI, ATF, High Desert Drug Task Force, Parma and Caldwell police departments, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
