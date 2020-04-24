Officials issue cautionary advice as irrigation season is now underway

MALHEUR COUNTY — The Owyhee Irrigation District is urging the public to be cautious now that irrigation season has arrived and the delivery system is being filled with water.

“The canal roadways and ditch banks are not for public use and are not be be used for recreational activities in any way,” reads a notice from the district office. “They can be hazardous and life-threatening.”

Citizens are urged to stay clear and away from the open waterways and roads which are used to access them.

