WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Washington County child is Idaho’s first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-23 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare on Thursday afternoon ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard.

“This is a tragic reminder that although deaths among children are unusual, flu can be very serious, and not just for those 65 years and older,” said Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Dr. Leslie Tengelsen. “Influenza activity is currently very high in Idaho. While in some parts of the country the flu season appears to be on the decline, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the flu season often has a second wave, so it is difficult to know how long this season will continue.”



