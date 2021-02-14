PENDLETON

Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend’s comeback year is scheduled for April

30 and May 1, 2021. This year’s event, is being planned to include all the great happenings of the past. The invitational select gelding sale will lead the way and will be accented by the working cow dog sale, both occurring on May 1 at the Pendleton Convention Center.

Other events planned around the ranching heritage weekend include a ranch

rodeo on April 30, as well as an engraved jewelry and leather work exhibition and

demonstrations held during the western themed trade show, the Barbeque Challenge and evening close-out event, the Stock Saddle Bronc Championship.

The events of the 2021 Pendleton Cattle Barons continue to support the Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarship program. Currently scholarship applications are being accepted through the Cattle Barons website. Included this year is the Protect the Harvest sponsored scholarship. Applications are due March 15, 2021. Applicants for the scholarships must currently be or plan to be enrolled in undergraduate or graduate agricultural studies and be from eastern Oregon.

Tags

Load comments