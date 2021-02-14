PENDLETON
Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend’s comeback year is scheduled for April
30 and May 1, 2021. This year’s event, is being planned to include all the great happenings of the past. The invitational select gelding sale will lead the way and will be accented by the working cow dog sale, both occurring on May 1 at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Other events planned around the ranching heritage weekend include a ranch
rodeo on April 30, as well as an engraved jewelry and leather work exhibition and
demonstrations held during the western themed trade show, the Barbeque Challenge and evening close-out event, the Stock Saddle Bronc Championship.
The events of the 2021 Pendleton Cattle Barons continue to support the Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarship program. Currently scholarship applications are being accepted through the Cattle Barons website. Included this year is the Protect the Harvest sponsored scholarship. Applications are due March 15, 2021. Applicants for the scholarships must currently be or plan to be enrolled in undergraduate or graduate agricultural studies and be from eastern Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.