Officials aim to get Narcan in all schools after overdose at high school

The amount of illicit fentanyl shown on the tip of this pencil is enough to kill someone, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which states the synthetic opioid is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. After a recent medical emergency at Ontario High School, officials are working to get opioid overdose reversal medication in all district schools.

 Drug Enforcement Agency

ONTARIO — During a presentation on Wednesday before the Malheur County Court, a member of Malheur County Prevention Coalition mentioned to the court that there was recently an overdose at one of the local schools.

The newspaper has since confirmed with members of Ontario Police Department that happened at one of the campuses of the Ontario School District.



