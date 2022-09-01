The amount of illicit fentanyl shown on the tip of this pencil is enough to kill someone, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which states the synthetic opioid is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. After a recent medical emergency at Ontario High School, officials are working to get opioid overdose reversal medication in all district schools.
ONTARIO — During a presentation on Wednesday before the Malheur County Court, a member of Malheur County Prevention Coalition mentioned to the court that there was recently an overdose at one of the local schools.
The newspaper has since confirmed with members of Ontario Police Department that happened at one of the campuses of the Ontario School District.
Taryn Smith, public information officer for the district, confirmed in an email on Thursday that there “was a medical emergency” at Ontario High School.
The victim of the medical emergency has not been identified to the newspaper in any way, including whether they were an adult or student.
“Fortunately, all staff involved were prepared and responded appropriately and swiftly,” she wrote. “We were able to notify law enforcement and first responders to assist as well.”
Since then, district officials “initiated response protocols for all schools for the unlikely circumstance that an administrator is away and front office and teaching staff have to respond.”
Furthermore, the district is working to ensure that “each building has several doses of Narcan on hand and readily available when there are students in the building.”
She stated that the district has been preparing for these types of incidents, noting that all administrators and safety personnel have been trained on proper response and on how to administer Narcan in an overdose event or medical emergency.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is an opioid overdose prevention medication. In May, the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education released the Fentanyl & Opioid Response Toolkit for Schools to support educators, administrators, school nurses, students and families. The reason: Response to the public health crisis of rising opioid overdoses and deaths in Oregon among youth and adults.
The toolkit provided schools information about how to access Narcan, how to create an emergency protocol to administer the drug and how to store it, along with myriad other resources.
Smith noted that the district is always looking for ways to find efficiencies in their response times and continue training where necessary.
In a message to families on Aug. 25, Ontario School District hinted to families that there had been an incident and provided many educational facts, stating that the best prevention is parents and guardians having “a conversation that can literally save your child’s life.” This includes urging children never to take pills, even from a friend, that are not prescribed by a physician.
“Unfortunately, we are not immune to the opioid and fentanyl crisis here in Ontario, even in our schools,” reads the message. “We hate to see this crisis within our schools, but it is a sad reality for schools in Oregon, as well as across the nation.”
Some facts included in the district message:
• Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine;
• Fentanyl can be prescribed by a doctor for severe pain, but is also made illegally;
• It is sold as a powder, dropped onto blotter paper, put in eye droppers and nasal sprays, used in vaping devices or made into pills that look like other prescription opioids; and
• Street drugs are now being mixed with fentanyl.
The message also pointed out other facts, including how to recognize a fentanyl overdose. This includes signs such as someone not able to be woken up or not moving; breathing slow or not at all; discolored lips and nails; choking, coughing or gurgling sounds; cold or clammy skin; dizziness or disorientation; or extremely small pupils.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.