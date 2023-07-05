MALHEUR COUNTY — Motorists traveling on state highways in Oregon this summer should expect to encounter work in multiple areas throughout the state.
Highlights follow for work that is expected in Malheur County.
• U.S. Highway 20 (also known as the Central Oregon Highway): Cairo Junction roundabout, mileposts 256-258, work begins July 7 with 24-hour flagging and traffic changes. Works is ongoing and expected to be complete in October of 2024.
• U.S. 20: Paving existing pullouts and completing intersection safety upgrades from Riley Junction to Ontario, mileposts 114-258. Work will begin this summer and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.
• U.S. 20: Road repairs and striping along west of Warm Springs Road to Harper Junction, mileposts 180-203. Striping scheduled to begin July 17 and work is expected to be completed by September.
• U.S. Highway 30-B: Ontario Spur Highway, sidewalk curb ramp upgrades through Ontario from Fourth Street to East Lane, milepost 27.37 to 28.15. Work is expected to begin in September and take one year to complete.
• U.S. Highway 95 (also known as the I.O.N. Highway): Sidewalk curb ramp upgrades through Jordan Valley, from milepost 20.17 to 20.68. Work is expected to last about a year year and will begin in September.
• Oregon Route 201 (also known as Olds Ferry - Ontario Highway): Sidewalk curb ramp upgrades in Ontario, from I-84 eastobound on-ramp to Southwest 18th Avenue, mileposts 25.21 to 30.31. Work is expected to take about a year and will begin in September.
• Oregon Route 201 (also known as Succor Creek Highway): Sidewalk curb ramp ugrades through Adrian, from High Street to Washington Street, milepost 11.78 to 12.10. Work is expected to take a year and will begin in September.
• Southeast Claude Road in Ontario: Sidewalk curb ramp upgrades from Southeast Ninth Avenue to Southeast 13th Avenue, milepost 377.31 to 377.44. Work is expected to start in September and be completed by September of 2024.
For up-to-date traffic condition information, visit tripcheck.com or phone 511 or (800) 977-6368 inside Oregon. Outside the state, travelers can phone (503) 588-2941.
