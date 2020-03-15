ONTARIO — For individuals who have been participating in the conventional course for firearm safety in Ontario or elsewhere in the state, class is dismissed.
In Ontario, the Conventional Course was slated to wrap up this weekend with a final practice day on Monday, however, it has been canceled due to novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Additionally, registration for future classes is postponed until further notice.
According to a news release from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency is canceling “hunter education classes, field days, clinics, outdoor skills workshops, angler education trainings, Family Fishing events and other volunteer-led activities in accordance with COVID-19 guidance from the State of Oregon and the Governor’s office until at least April 13,” according to a Friday news release.
“ODFW is taking these steps to protect our participants, volunteers, staff and others,” the release states. “Additionally, closures of schools and other facilities may impact the ability to hold these events.”
Those who have paid for classes or workshops will be refunded there fees.
