NYSSA — Nyssa School District is hoping to increase its staff by using its Student Investment Account money to make several hires. During its Monday meeting, the Nyssa School Board received a preliminary proposal of the SIA, put together by a task force of administrators in the district.
The SIA was put together by members of Nyssa School District, who collected community feedback over the course of seven months, the proposal states. The SIA will allocate money to Nyssa School District from the Student Success Act.
The Student Success Act, signed by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on May 20, 2019 as Oregon House Bill 3427, is an investment of $1 billion in Oregon education every year. School districts around the state will get a portion of those funds.
Nyssa School District is expected to receive $1.15 million. In order to receive the money, the district has to create an SIA, which must be approved by the school board. Nyssa School District Superintendent Darren Johnson said the board will be voting on the SIA final plan during its April 13 meeting.
The SIA is due back to the state in April.
A major part of the SIA would be to hire multiple new positions, including two social studies teachers. This item was discussed at length during the board’s February meeting, where teachers Aaron Mills and Travis Sapp, and principal Brett Jackman discussed the district’s need for that position.
Other hires on the SIA proposal include a full-time special education teacher for the high school, two elementary school teachers specifically for the kindergarten and first graders, a full-time STEM teacher at the elementary school and a half-time math teacher for increased math options for students at the secondary level.
Other positions for hire would include a full-time district data specialist can track student progress and help with administrative reporting of student progress and a half-time student success coach who works with students in middle school and high school to know their path to graduation.
Student health and mental health were both big concerns from the community feedback gathered.
One of the first items from the SIA is to hire a full-time registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse for the district.
The district is also looking to hire a full-time mental/behavioral health professional and a full-time elementary school counselor.
To help with school district safety, the SIA is also allotting money for new security cameras and also the ability to add a GPS to each district bus.
Further items that the district is looking to purchase through the SIA include new playground equipment for the elementary school, upgraded equipment for the high school weight room, updated reading intervention curriculum for elementary students, covering training costs for teachers and instructional assistants for intervention curriculum, website hosting and technical support, math and reading intervention programs for high school students, and dual language immersion support curriculum.
The final item on the SIA, which is to be fulfilled if there is additional funding, would be to hire four full-time instructional assistants for the elementary school.
