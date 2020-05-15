MALHEUR COUNTY — As Malheur County begins to enter the first phase of reopening the economy today amidst the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the newspaper checked in with local government offices to see whether they would go ahead and reopen. They are included in the businesses which can do so today, so long as safety measures are in place, and most of them have been closed to the public since about mid- to late-March.
Nyssa
Nyssa City Hall and the Police Department are now open to the public again starting today, Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret confirmed Thursday. They will be maintaining physical distancing.
He said city offices will be open again 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. The offices had been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19.
The Nyssa Public Library will remain closed to the public for the present, offering curbside service only, Maret said, and will follow the Ontario Community Library on reopening.
County offices
Malheur County offices in the Court House have also been shuttered since late March, and will remain closed with staff working from home, Kim Ross, executive assistant for the County Court, said. This is following the directive from Gov. Kate Brown that people who work in offices and could work from home should continue to do so.
Vale
Vale City Hall will continue to be closed for now and the city will follow the county on its reopening. The Emma Humphrey Memorial Library will be closed until June 1, at which time patrons will need to make appointment to use it.
Ontario
Ontario City Hall won’t be open to the public until the second week of June.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, in an email on Thursday, explained what the procedures are for reopening City Hall to the public.
“We plan to open our doors with the change to Phase II at the latest, which will be 21 days from tomorrow (so we are looking at Monday, June 8). We are still meeting in our city incident command weekly and will discuss if it is appropriate to open earlier,” he wrote.
While City Hall has been closed to the general public, things have still been happening inside, including city officials opening the doors to meet with people, as needed. Furthermore, most meetings are held in the Council Chamber, where the 6-foot social distancing rule can be maintained; and those who can work from home do so, going to the office only as needed.
“All of our staff are wearing masks when they are away from their work stations or working with the public. We feel like everything has gone really well with our online bill pay options and drop off box,” Brown said.
He said with City Hall’s lobby being small, it will be difficult to maintain physical distancing; however, he did say that place marks will be placed on the floor as a guide for visitors.
“We will have a one way circle in and out. We already have sneeze barriers up,” said Brown.
Ontario Community Library will remain closed at this time.
Department of Motor Vehicles, Ontario
David House from Oregon’s Department of Motor Vehicles headquarters in Salem says no official plans have come forth from the governor’s office yet as to when local branches might reopen, but are expected later. He said the office nearest to Ontario, which is open only for commercial driver licenses, is in Baker City and is open by appointment only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.