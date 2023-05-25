NYSSA — Even in its preliminary stages — before the Nyssa City Council made it official by unanimous vote during a special meeting on Tuesday — the Cpl. Joe Johnson Memorial Park has been shaping up over the past month. Volunteers have been working on improvements at North Park, which is on Locust Avenue and North Fifth Street, and which is getting a name change.

Before the special meeting was planned, city officials reached out to Johnson’s family to ensure it would be OK with them. They got the blessing, along with a request from Johnson’s children that the park be nicknamed “JJ’s Park,” which city officials say they were happy to oblige with.



