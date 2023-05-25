A memorial park named for fallen Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Cpl. Joseph Johnson is pictured on Tuesday. Formerly North Park, the Nyssa City Council OK’d the renaming of the park at a special meeting on Tuesday. It will be nicknamed JJ’s Park and an official ceremony is planned on June 13 at 7 p.m. In recent days, city staff removed an old climbing / monkey bar equipment and added new playground equipment which is pictured here.
NYSSA — Even in its preliminary stages — before the Nyssa City Council made it official by unanimous vote during a special meeting on Tuesday — the Cpl. Joe Johnson Memorial Park has been shaping up over the past month. Volunteers have been working on improvements at North Park, which is on Locust Avenue and North Fifth Street, and which is getting a name change.
Before the special meeting was planned, city officials reached out to Johnson’s family to ensure it would be OK with them. They got the blessing, along with a request from Johnson’s children that the park be nicknamed “JJ’s Park,” which city officials say they were happy to oblige with.
