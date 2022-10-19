Nyssa choirs pay honor to domestic violence awareness

Members of the Nyssa Middle School and High School choirs are pictured during a candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness which they performed at on Oct. 11. The choirs will give another nod to that cause when they perform in their first school concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at Nyssa High School.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

NYSSA — Choirs from Nyssa High School and Middle School will perform their first concert of the 2022-23 school year beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The public is invited to attend the concert at Nyssa High School, 824 Adrian Blvd.



