Nyssa choirs pay honor to domestic violence awareness

Members of the Nyssa Middle School and High School choirs are pictured during a candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness which they performed at on Oct. 11. The choirs will give another nod to that cause when they perform in their first school concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at Nyssa High School.
NYSSA — Choirs from Nyssa High School and Middle School will perform their first concert of the 2022-23 school year beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The public is invited to attend the concert at Nyssa High School, 824 Adrian Blvd.
According to new Choir Director DeAnn Atkinson, a portion of the concert will honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The concert is being held on Thursday, in conjunction with Purple Thursday.
Purple Thursday is a national day of action during a month dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence. People are urged to wear purple as a conversation starter, to share why ending domestic violence matters to them and to share information about resources available to help.
According to information from the National Institutes of Public Health, domestic violence has no boundaries when to comes to class, race, ethnicity or sexuality. Furthermore, 10 million persons each year experience it in one form or another, including verbal, emotional and/or physical.
The choirs also honored domestic violence awareness earlier this month with performances at a candlelight vigil held by Project DOVE at Treasure Valley Community College.
Project DOVE is a local nonprofit working to eliminate domestic violence in the local region. It was founded in 1981 to serve Malheur County domestic and sexual violence victims. For more information about the entity, visit https://projectdoveor.org.
