ONTARIO — Just a day after it was announced that the Northwest Athletic Conference’s basketball championship tournaments were cancelled, putting an abrupt end to the winter season, the NWAC announced on Friday afternoon that all spring sports would be suspended until April 13.
The suspension comes as the NWAC is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 cases in the area.
“After having many discussions with collegiate conference leaders, state leaders, and the NWAC Executive Board, we are following CDC guidelines,” a press release from the NWAC states. “In an abundance of caution to prevent community spread of COVID-19 into communities, we have made a difficult decision.”
The NWAC is far from the only collegiate group canceling sporting events. The NCAA announced that it is pulling the plug on its spring season on Thursday afternoon, when it also announced the cancelation of its basketball and wrestling championship tournaments.
