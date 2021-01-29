Not even snow keeps these public health workers from vaccinating

GRANTS PASS
Josephine County Public Health staff found themselves with a dilemma this week: Waste vaccine or find people who needed it. And when they shared their story on Facebook, it went, well, viral.
Jason Roberts, Web and Public Information Officer for Josephine County, said, “We are extremely appreciative of the national and international attention our intrepid public health professionals have rightfully gotten for their efforts to not waste a drop of the COVID-19 vaccine during Tuesday’s snowstorm. What’s more, so many members of the public have expressed their support of this unexpected, unorthodox vaccination clinic. These are extraordinary times, and it’s great to see extraordinary people going above and beyond.”
Following is the story they shared on their Facebook page on Tuesday:
“When Josephine County Public Health staff and volunteers concluded their mass vaccination event at the Illinois Valley High School (IVHS) this afternoon, they never guessed they might be setting up an impromptu clinic on the way back to Grants Pass. But that’s exactly what happened when a snowstorm stranded about 20 personnel on Highway 199 near Hayes Hill.
“At the end of the IVHS clinic, the team had six doses of COVID-19 vaccinations left to administer. Recipients had been identified in Grants Pass, but the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired. Not wanting to waste any doses, dedicated JCPH staff members began walking from car to car, offering stranded motorists a chance at receiving the vaccine (with an ambulance from AMR-Josephine County on hand for safety).
“In the end, all six doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived too late for the IVHS clinic but, ended up stopped with the others on her way back to Grants Pass.
“JCPH Director Mike Weber said it was one of the coolest operations he’d been a part of.”
