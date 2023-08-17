A fan sits atop bottles of water that were donated by Idaho Power at the Lifeways Peer Center on Wednesday, which was offering shelter from the heat through Thursday. This was due to a request for help from the Local Emergency Planning Committee, which was spurred into action by Malheur County Emergency Manager Lt. Rich Harriman.
A fan sits atop bottles of water that were donated by Idaho Power at the Lifeways Peer Center on Wednesday, which was offering shelter from the heat through Thursday. This was due to a request for help from the Local Emergency Planning Committee, which was spurred into action by Malheur County Emergency Manager Lt. Rich Harriman.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Lifeways opened its Peer Center for three days this week to offer an emergency cooling shelter for those in need. This happened following a call for help from Emergency Manager Lt. Rich Harriman to the Local Emergency Planning Committee. The team networked to find agencies and organizations willing to open cooling shelters with the heat exceeding 100 degrees and Malheur County in a “elevated” heat risk category per the National Weather Advisory.
One of the people who went to the center Wednesday was Anthony Caliendo. In an interview with the Argus Wednesday, he said he had only been homeless for two weeks. He said he was been kicked out of his house for changing his locks. He said his keys were stolen and someone had broken into his house multiple times. As such, he changed the locks to prevent any further break-ins, and the owners didn’t like that.
The Argus reached out to Origins Faith Outreach Initiative to see whether it still offers a daily cooling shelter when temperatures exceed 100 degrees. Officials confirm its doors are still open for that.
Those in need can access the facility for that from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during which time water is provided. The site also offers meals through the New Hope Kitchen Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Origins Faith Outreach Initiative also offers other services by appointment, including showers, sleep stations, laundry assistance and mental health counseling.
Origins Faith is at 312 N.W. Second St.
For more information about the Outreach Initiative, phone (541) 212-3719.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.