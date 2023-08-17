MALHEUR COUNTY — Lifeways opened its Peer Center for three days this week to offer an emergency cooling shelter for those in need. This happened following a call for help from Emergency Manager Lt. Rich Harriman to the Local Emergency Planning Committee. The team networked to find agencies and organizations willing to open cooling shelters with the heat exceeding 100 degrees and Malheur County in a “elevated” heat risk category per the National Weather Advisory.

One of the people who went to the center Wednesday was Anthony Caliendo. In an interview with the Argus Wednesday, he said he had only been homeless for two weeks. He said he was been kicked out of his house for changing his locks. He said his keys were stolen and someone had broken into his house multiple times. As such, he changed the locks to prevent any further break-ins, and the owners didn’t like that.



