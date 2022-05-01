Nonprofit launches HIV testing campaign in eastern Oregon

ONTARIO — A new public awareness campaign that cropped up this month will go through July with the primary aim of ensuring that everybody know their status regarding HIV.
“We all have a status, negative or positive. That’s why it’s important to get tested,” said Kirt Toombs, CEO of Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living, the nonprofit behind the campaign.
He said that in the 13-county area the nonprofit covers, there are 222 individuals living with HIV. In Oregon overall, there are nearly 8,000 known cases. This only accounts for those who have been tested and know their status, Toombs emphasized, adding that 60% of the Oregon population has not been tested for HIV.
When asked why the need to have people tested who abstain from sex and don’t use intravenous drugs — the most common risk factors associated with human immunodeficiency viruses— Toombs had the following to say.
“We are all at risk of acquiring HIV. There are no demographic restrictions. It can impact all ages, all ethnicities — there’s a risk for everyone.”
Saying there was a higher risk if sharing needles or having unprotected sex, he added that HIV “doesn’t discriminate.”
Getting tested is a personal decision, Toombs said, noting that even those who believe their risk is low should at the very least have a conversation with their medical provider.
“Our position is that they should know their status, negative or positive, that way they can access treatment or prevention,” he said.
Early detection of positive cases can help get care, case management and can result in better health outcomes, with people able to “live a long healthy life,” Toombs says. Those who are negative, but still at risk, can access medication for prevention, including PrEP, a daily pill that prevents HIV infection, and other resources and prevention tools, such as free test kits and condoms, on endhivoregon.org.
While they don’t go into schools, EOCIL has a prevention team that is out in the communities it serves talking to parents and young people about risks and prevention.
While they started advocating to raise awareness in 2015, a multi-agency partnership has mad this first-of-its-kind advertising campaign possible this year, with EOCIL being a financially invested partner.
The aim is to encourage people in more rural areas of the state to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.
EOCIL provides HIV prevention and case management services in the areas it serves, including in Malheur County with an office in Ontario at 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave. To contact that office, phone (541) 889-3119.
For more information about HIV testing, prevention and treatment in Oregon, visit www.endhivoregon.org.
