ONTARIO — The Malheur County Health Department’s Kirsten Hatch sent out a request via email to the Ontario community amid the ongoing crisis surrounding the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 requesting blood donations be made to the American Red Cross.
“The Red Cross has a severe shortage of blood,” states the request, which goes on to give a list of locations in the city of Ontario where donors can go to give blood.
The provided link to the Red Cross’ main website gives a listing of all of the local venues that are holding blood drives and the corresponding dates of those drives.
The website has the most up-to-date information regarding local blood donation sites for those who are interested in being donors — https://www.redcrossblood.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.