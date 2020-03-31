Nonprofit is out for blood – donations, that is – in Ontario

Leah Acevez, mobile phlebotomist with the American Red Cross, sets up Mary Christensen for a blood donation in October of 2017 at a mobile unit blood drive was in Ontario.

ONTARIO — The Malheur County Health Department’s Kirsten Hatch sent out a request via email to the Ontario community amid the ongoing crisis surrounding the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 requesting blood donations be made to the American Red Cross.

“The Red Cross has a severe shortage of blood,” states the request, which goes on to give a list of locations in the city of Ontario where donors can go to give blood.

The provided link to the Red Cross’ main website gives a listing of all of the local venues that are holding blood drives and the corresponding dates of those drives.

The website has the most up-to-date information regarding local blood donation sites for those who are interested in being donors — https://www.redcrossblood.org.

