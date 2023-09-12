Nonprofit, BLM plan activities on Sept. 23

A Public Lands Day event is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Leslie Gulch, the road to which is pictured here. To get to the site, which is in Malheur County, from Highway 95 in Idaho, travel west 8 miles on McBride Creek Road to Rockville, then 1 mile north to Leslie Gulch Road and 15 miles west; or take Succor Creek Road from either Oregon Highway 201 or US Highway 95 to the Leslie Gulch Road junction.

 Leslie Thompson private collection

ONTARIO — The Friends of The Owyhee, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District, recently announced a community event dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of our public lands.

On Public Lands Day, Sept. 23, volunteers and nature enthusiasts are invited to gather at Leslie Gulch for a day of impactful projects and joyful activities. No RSVP required, just show up and make a difference!



