Nonprofit, BLM plan activities on Sept. 23

A Public Lands Day event is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Leslie Gulch, the road to which is pictured here. To get to the site, which is in Malheur County, from Highway 95 in Idaho, travel west 8 miles on McBride Creek Road to Rockville, then 1 mile north to Leslie Gulch Road and 15 miles west; or take Succor Creek Road from either Oregon Highway 201 or US Highway 95 to the Leslie Gulch Road junction.
ONTARIO — The Friends of The Owyhee, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District, recently announced a community event dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of our public lands.
On Public Lands Day, Sept. 23, volunteers and nature enthusiasts are invited to gather at Leslie Gulch for a day of impactful projects and joyful activities. No RSVP required, just show up and make a difference!
As the founder and executive director of Friends of the Owyhee, Tim Davis, expresses, "Our commitment to the well-being of our natural landscapes drives us to take action. Public Lands Day presents a unique opportunity for us to come together, make a positive difference, and enjoy the beauty of our surroundings."
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Activities planned
● Illegal ATV Route Mitigation: Volunteers will work side by side with the Vale BLM and Friends team members to mask off a newly created illegal ATV route, safeguarding the ecosystem and natural beauty of the area.
● Bathroom painting: Enhancing the facilities for all visitors, volunteers will lend a creative hand in painting bathrooms, adding a splash of color to the infrastructure.
● Trash cleanup: Join efforts to keep our public lands pristine by participating in a comprehensive trash cleanup. Every piece of litter collected is a step towards preserving the environment.
● Sign Placement: Help install informative signs that educate visitors about the importance of conservation, responsible outdoor recreation, and the unique features of Leslie Gulch.
Logistics
Water, tools and gloves will be provided.
Attendees are asked to bring their own snacks and a packed lunch to enjoy during the picnic hike up Timber Gulch.
After the rewarding work is completed, participants will have the opportunity to unwind and enjoy the fruits of their labor. A picnic hike up Timber Gulch will be accompanied by the soothing sounds of an acoustic guitar, creating a relaxing and harmonious atmosphere. It's a chance to connect with fellow nature lovers, share stories, and appreciate the natural wonders around.
All members of the community are invited to join this meaningful event. Whether you're a seasoned volunteer or someone looking to give back to the environment for the first time, your presence will make a difference. Just show up at Leslie Gulch and be part of the movement to care for our public lands.
Let's come together, roll up our sleeves, and celebrate the splendor of our public lands on this special day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.