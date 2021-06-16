This information was submitted in a news release from Adrian 2040 on June 14.
ADRIAN — Youth in the Adrian area will have several opportunities for summer activities, thanks to a $36,500 grant from the K-12 Summer Learning Fund of Oregon Community Foundation. The Foundation has committed money toward helping school-age children in Oregon make up for the education, social connection and engagement which were lost during the shut-down caused by COVID-19.
“We so appreciate the investment by the Oregon Community Foundation in our youth,” said Adrian 2040 President Nickie Shira, in a news release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the young people of our community, and we’re trying to do what we can to help them catch up from missed learning opportunities and to re-engage and rebuild relationships.”
Among the classes slated to take place this summer are courses in sewing, photography, woodworking, a summer “library in the park,” and several sports camps. The grant will help reduce or eliminate the costs to students, and the instructors have offered their time at a deeply discounted, or free, rate.
The offerings include a summer sewing camp for third grade through adults, teaching basic sewing skills, or more advanced skills for those who have some sewing experience. Sewing camp is designed to use sewing as an avenue to develop important skills, reinforce concepts learned in school, encourage self esteem by completing useful projects. This camp will be taught by Heidi Purnell and Julene Bowns, in partnership with Oregon State University Extension – Malheur County. Students will be able to sell their creations at the Adrian Community Market and/or enter them in the Malheur County fair, if they choose to do so.
A photography camp for middle school-aged students will be led by husband-and-wife team Eric Ellis and Angie Sillonis, in partnership with Oregon State University Extension — Malheur County. The camp will attempt to teach students the difference between “taking a photograph” and “making a photograph,” and how the photographer can make that distinction. Students in this class will be provided with his or her own camera and lenses, and laptops will be available for the students to edit their photos. The grant will also provide wifi to the park where the Community Market and most of the courses will take place, as well as an opportunity to sell their photos at the market, and show their photography at the Malheur County Fair.
A woodworking camp will provide youth with the opportunity to use woodworking tools to make and paint a small wooden car. Joe and Carol Condie will share their knowledge and tools with campers. Campers will also be able to show and sell their cars at the Malheur County Fair and Adrian Community Market.
A “Little Library in the Park” will be built and books for all ages will be placed inside. As conceptualized by Sarah Martin, the Little Library will be run on a “take a book, leave a book” system, to operate during the summer, since there is no other option for a library in Adrian during the summer. Martin and Martin Builders has volunteered to build the Little Library, and the grant will help purchase books. Students enrolled in Adrian schools will be given the code to access the Little Library.
Sports offerings, in partnership with Adrian Sports Boosters, will include a middle school volleyball camp, middle school football camp, Lil ‘Lopes basketball camp, for grades K through 5, middle school basketball camp, and a disc golf camp for kids age 8-14.
A flier will be sent to the homes of Adrian School District students, which gives them direction on how to sign up for the camps.
