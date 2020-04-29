FRUITLAND - As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to send spring events packing, the Fruitland Spring Fair parade, originally scheduled for May 9, has become part of that statistic.
Fruitland Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Krista King confirmed the cancellation, as well as changes to the Chamber’s annual fundraiser event, to the newspaper on April 24.
“Apple Jam will be postponed until September or October but we are definitely still having it this year,” said King. “We look forward to our Fruitland Family Fun Days in September this year, though.”
To learn more about how the Chamber is helping businesses cope with the pandemic, visit its website at fruitlandchamber.wildapricot.org.
