PAYETTE - Swimmers hoping to make a splash in Payette will have to hold on for the foreseeable future, as the Payette Public Pool prepares to reopen as part of of Gov. Brad Little’s Stages of Reopening plan during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

According to City Clerk Mary Cordova, plans for reopening remain up in the air as the situation develops.

“It is my understanding that we would not be allowed to open until Stage 4 of the Governor’s plan. At that point appropriate physical distancing and sanitizing measures would still have to be followed,” wrote Cordova in an email on May 11. “We have not yet made a decision on when the pool plans to re-open or what restrictions would be in place when we do.”

Cordova said the pool has a complicated situation regarding reopening to the public.

“It is a recreational facility, however the guidelines for ‘gatherings’ still need to be followed,” said Cordova.

Tags

Load comments