BOISE - In response to yesterday evening’s earthquake, Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Division of Minerals, Public Trust, and Oil and Gas is working with operators to conduct initial checks on oil and gas wells in Payette County. No initial problems have been found. IDL inspectors will be conducting further inspections of the facilities and wells through the end of the week.
Initial checks on surface mines also have not indicated any problems. IDL field staff will continue to work with mine operators, as well as state and federal agencies in evaluating the situation. The main focus will be on facilities and water handling operations to ensure that earthen dams and holding ponds have not been damaged by the earthquake.
