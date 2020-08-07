WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — If you have onions on hand that you purchased between May and now they could be part of a massive recall due to Salmonella, and you are advised not to eat, sell or serve them as they have been linked to several illnesses with cases being reported in Oregon and Idaho.
Furthermore, it has been reported by a recipient of a food box donation held in Ontario on Friday that some of these onions were included in those donations. A call to Jane Padgett, who is listed as a contact on the food box flier, was returned after press time today. Padgett said she reached out to the food bank where the items were received from and that an official there said non onions distributed in those boxes were from the recall.
Investigators in the U.S. and Canada have been collaborating to identify the source outbreak, and to date have linked only red onions to the outbreaks, however, due to the risk of cross-contamination, all onion varieties, including white, yellow and sweet yellow, have been recalled by the company.
An announcement from Thomson International Inc., of Bakersfield, California, on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website states that the onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants and retailers in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Canada.
Do you have any?
The onions from California were sold throughout the U.S. in bulk, in cartons of 5, 10, 25, 40 and 50 pounds, and in mesh sacks weighing 2, 3, 5, 10, 25 and 50 pounds. The brand names on these items include Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.
Those who are unable to determine if their onions or products containing onions originated from one of the brand names listed above are encouraged to throw the product out, rather than risk eating, selling or serving it.
According to the information on the FDA’s website, the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution, as there is no specific source of contamination or contaminated shipment yet identified. Furthermore, the FDA is investigating other potential sources of contamination, and no final conclusion has been reached.
Idaho and Oregon onions not in the recall
Kay Riley, co-owner and general manager at Snake River Produce, said Wednesday that no Idaho and Oregon onions are involved in the voluntary recall of onions by Thomson International.
Riley is a co-founder and president of Certified Onions, Inc. an organization of onion shippers which tests Idaho-Oregon marketed onions to make sure they are free of pesticide residues and undesirable pathogens such as E.coli 157 and salmonella, according to Riley who’ was was featured in The Produce News.
COI is in its 12th season of testing, Riley told the magazine, and expects more requests for testing for pathogens this year.
About 80% of onions in Idaho and eastern Oregon are tested through Certified Onions, Riley said.
Case update
As of Aug. 5, there were 663 cases in the nation, including 26 — and possibly more — in Idaho in each of its seven public health districts, according to information from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Among those cases are 71 in Oregon, according to the FDA.
The investigation is ongoing.
According to IDHW, the first illnesses associated with the outbreak occurred in late June.
People who were diagnosed with salmonellosis were interviewed, and during these it was found red onions are the most likely contaminated source. Those onions were reportedly eaten raw in foods such as salads, sandwiches, wraps, salsas and dips, a news release from IDHW states.
“Because onions have a fairly long shelf life, we are concerned that consumers may still have these products in their homes,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, epidemiologist with the Division of Public Health in DHW. “We recommend that you throw away any onions you have in your pantry.”
Be vigilant
The FDA recommends that anyone who suspects they had those onions on hand “use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact” with the recalled products.
Salmonellosis symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, with more severe cases including high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash or blood in the urine or stool, according to the FDA. In some cases, a Salmonella infection can be fatal.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their health-care provider to report symptoms and receive care.
Larry Meyer contributed to this article.
