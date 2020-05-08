NEW PLYMOUTH — In the wake of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the state of Idaho has made things clear to school districts as they plan commencement ceremonies: keep people spaced apart. In order to get diplomas to their graduates, New Plymouth will be hosting an online graduation ceremony and vehicle parade throughout the city of New Plymouth on May 17.
In an email to parents, Principal Dan Hull expressed gratitude to parents and guardians as the school laid out its plans.
“Thank you for your patience! The state has delivered their final guidance on graduation ceremonies and social distancing is strictly enforced,” said Hull. “Graduation activities will include a talk/video call- in show, speeches, vehicle parade through New Plymouth, the receiving of diplomas, and a tassel moving ceremony.”
Graduating seniors will meet at the football field front parking lot in the vehicle in which they will participate in the parade at 2 p.m., with their adult driver and cap and gown ready to go. The parade starts at 3 p.m., with a local police officer setting the pace as the graduates make their way through New Plymouth before heading to New Plymouth Elementary. Once there, the seniors will make their way to the graduation stage to receive their diplomas and roses to give to their parents or guardians. One person from each vehicle, not the driver, will be allowed to take pictures at the graduation stage. Once each has received their diploma and rose, seniors will line up in designated seats to await the tassel ceremony.
Seniors are limited to one vehicle each, and while pick-up trucks are permitted, tractors and trailers aren’t. Seniors may, however, decorate their vehicle for the parade. A video/slideshow of the event will be created afterwards.
