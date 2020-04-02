NEW PLYMOUTH — The city of New Plymouth scheduled an emergency City Council meeting at 1 p.m. Monday.
The meeting was conducted telephonically for citizens who wished to listen to the proceedings but are maintaining social distancing measures in relation to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
In an email message on Tuesday regarding this meeting, New Plymouth City Clerk and Treasurer, Danielle Painter, said that the City Council passed Ordinance 401. Also included in the message was a copy of the full ordinance.
Section 1 of the ordinance establishes a “Public Health Hazard Authority.”
The purpose of creating this public health hazard authority is allow the Mayor to implement measures to protect the health and safety of the citizens of New Plymouth. This is to ensure that should a “foreseeable, imminent, or present public health hazard” arise, the mayor has the authority to make decisions based on the circumstance.
What is exempt from this order?
Exclusions to this order include any activity that is protected by both the United States and Idaho state constitutions. These activities include: “speech, press, assembly, and/or religious activity.”
Educational institutions, which follow the “policies of their respective governing bodies.”
Any activity that contributes to necessary city infrastructure and utility functions.
The operation and use of medical services and facilities.
Any activity related to the buying, selling or delivery of food items.
The ordinance goes on to list definitions for some of the public health terms that are referred to in the language of Ordinance 401. Further, the document provides for scenarios that are included under the authority of the ordinance, including an “Advisory Order” and a “Social Distancing Order.”
The ordinance was passed by the City Council and approved by Mayor Rick York on Tuesday.
