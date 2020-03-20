NEW PLYMOUTH — The City of New Plymouth is closing public places in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to a public safety alert statement on Thursday evening sent via email, the city is taking preemptive measures to make sure that operations can continue.
The statement also assures residents of New Plymouth that while no cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the City, measures are being taken to “mitigate the spread of the virus.”
As a direct response to the pandemic, according to the statement, the New Plymouth City Council adopted Resolution 2020-01 “declaring a local disaster emergency pursuant to Idaho law” as a way to better protect the citizens of New Plymouth. Resolution 2020-10 can be read in its entirety on the City’s webpage [www.npidaho.com].
The statement says that starting March 23, New Plymouth City Hall will be closed. City staff will be available during this time through telephone and email. The statement goes on to instruct readers that all City business can be conducted via alternative means: telephone, email, online or mail [postal service]. Contact information for City staff can also be found on the City’s website.
In addition to City Hall, other facility closures include The Armoral Tuttle Library and Kiwanis Park Restrooms, which will both be closed until further notice.
“While this may be a temporary inconvenience, we ask for your patience and cooperation as we work through this challenging time together. Community health and safety is a top priority for us. We expect this to continue for the coming weeks, and we will provide updates via our web site,’ concluded the statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.