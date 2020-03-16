WASHINGTON — The White House issued a new set of guidelines as it pertains to the ongoing public health issue of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak on Monday afternoon.
President Donald Trump along with Vice President Mike Pence and other Cabinet officials announced a new set of guidelines including limited social gatherings of 10 or more people. These guidelines also include avoiding dining out at restaurants or visiting bars or food courts.
Trump said that he is recommending that all Americans, including those who are “young and healthy” follow these guidelines.
