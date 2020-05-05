LA GRANDE — Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center has used its organization’s mission as a guidepost for our work during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the decisions that we’ve been forced to make have been difficult, but they have challenged us to make the turn in the road, and to keep moving towards our ultimate goal of growing our own health-care professionals.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in compliance with current restrictions, NEOAHEC has made the decision to cancel its in-person MedQuest Health Career Exploration Camp that was scheduled for June 14-19. However, NEOAHED has announced it will be offering a Virtual MedQuest Camp during the same week.
This year’s Virtual Camp will be free to high school students, yes, we said it is free. Registration for the Virtual MedQuest Camp is live, and registration can be completed online.
Camp will include virtual tours, podcast interviews with health-care providers, mental health first aid, and much more. Please help spread the word to high school students interested in learning more about health careers through this unique experience.
If you’ve already submitted your application and paid your deposit, then your deposit will be refunded. We ask that you please fill out the new form to help us collect all student information in one place.
Partnerships with our incredible supporters at Grande Ronde Hospital, Life Flight and La Grande Fire Department have made Virtual MedQuest a reality!
“Everyone that Hailey Hulse [MedQuest Camp Director], and I have shared our vision with has been so supportive. Without our valued partnerships, we would have been forced to cancel camp completely. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” expressed Meredith Lair NEOAHEC executive director.
NEOAHEC’s 2020 Virtual MedQuest Camp Counselor team will be available throughout the week of camp to connect with students and help them get the most of the virtual experience, as well as share their own inspirational stories.
