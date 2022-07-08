Neighborhood Watch organizing in Ontario

ONTARIO — Do you know the three layers of defense used to reduce crime in neighborhoods? They are steps taken by community members on the street and at home in order to reduce opportunities for criminals, according to National Neighborhood Watch. The program is a division of the National Sheriffs’ Association that started in 1972 as a way for citizens to help fight against crime, as well as bond through service, according to information on the program’s website, nnw.org.
Though nobody has been active in the Neighborhood Watch program for at least a decade in Ontario, evidence of former activity can still be seen on signs throughout town.
Now, with his department overwhelmed with calls, Ontario’s Police Chief Michael Iwai has a plan to get citizens active in that role again. Already, four citizens are involved in reaching out to their neighbors and one has organized a first meeting for her neighborhood. That is Penny Bakefelt, who has helped organize the first meeting, which will be held for the Arata Community on Sunday.
‘A partnership’ between the community and OPD
Law enforcement plays a critical role in the citizen-led program and, as such, Iwai will be hosting the first meeting at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Iwai said community involvement is the epitome of community policing. And he said while it is not an Ontario Police Department program, he encourages partnership between the department and community, adding that OPD will support it in any way they can.
To be clear, the chief said this is “not a forum to tattle tale,” rather it is about finding out how to be a better neighbor by being the eyes and ears for the community.
“It’s neighbors looking out for each other for the social norm in that area, and when something is out of place, contacting the police,” Iwai said.
During the meeting, he will go over information, such as situational awareness and how to keep an eye out for things out of the ordinary, as well as how to be a good witness. In an example, the chief said this might include a situation such as a strange car parked in front of someone’s house for more than three days, and a visit to that neighbor to ensure nothing is wrong before alerting police.
However, it’s not just a program focused on deterring criminals by making them think twice about what they are going to do. Iwai says the program gets people talking to each other and encourages neighbors to be more neighborly.
“For instance, so many people live next door to each other or across the street, but it’s pretty rare when a person knows everyone on that block,” he said.
However, in building good relationships, it’s easier for people to approach their neighbors and ask questions without prying. Furthermore, those with good memories who are active in the program, can be better witnesses for police in the event law enforcement is needed to assist.
The biggest cost associated with the program is the signs — not the purchasing of them, but the installation, which is about $300 per sign, according to Iwai. He is hoping to find donors and grants to assist in that funding so there is no out-of-pocket cost to the city.
Iwai is hopeful to eventually have at least one Neighborhood Watch for each of the six voting districts within the city of Ontario. While participating in the program can be time consuming for the law enforcement community, which will be participating with at least one officer as a liaison per district, Iwai feels the investment of resources is worth it.
“The way I look at it, when crimes occur our resources are in play, so if there is more done to reduce the calls on the front end, that would be great,” he said.
Furthermore, looking down the road, the chief would like to have a business watch, which works much like a neighborhood watch, as well as a youth police academy similar to what other law enforcement agencies have. These are a good resource, he said, to start recruiting youth ages 14 to 18 “and start laying groundwork so we can recruit for the future.”
‘We can all work together’
The program is run solely on volunteers and Bakefelt will be taking up the lead as the local program coordinator to help enlist others to do the same for their respective neighborhoods. Other volunteers who are working in their respective neighborhoods include Janet Komoto, Mark Efrem and Marc Berg.
In her respective neighborhood, Bakefelt has about 80 to 90 homes and she has went to every one of them to try to introduce herself and talk about Neighborhood Watch. She succeeded in getting in touch with people at 49 of those homes she said.
“And everyone was very positive about it,” Bakefelt said.
While she met people she got contact information then went to work creating a bi-lingual flyer sending it out as an invite for the first meeting by going back to those doors who she hadn’t connected with or sending emails to ones she had.
About 25 people have RSVP’d for the first meeting on Sunday. Bakefelt said she was hoping for at least 40, but said she was also happy with the response for the first meeting, noting it was a good time to get it off the ground.
In addition to growing into other neighborhoods, Bakefelt said another goal is to get the whole community involved in National Night Out, which is typically held the first Tuesday of August. It’s too soon to plan anything like that for this year, she said, but she is aiming to get it going for 2023. And later this year, she is wanting to organize a community potluck barbecue for the Arata neighborhood.
Bakefelt wants the public to know that Iwai was really the impetus for the program.
“The chief deserves some real kudos. It’s a big project and undertaking when he’s so busy. But, that’s how much he believes in the program. Give him kudos. I’m just a humble servant and I want to do my part to make it successful.”
Bakefelt moved to Ontario about a year and a-half ago. She said she has a background in tourism and is now retired and simply wanted to get involved in the community and give back.
“I’m a big proponent of community and I feel we slipped away from that. In the past we used to borrow a cup of sugar from our neighbors … now, we just don’t even talk to them it seems.”
Bakefelt has been volunteering in various roles since she arrived here, including pitching in Four Rivers Cultural Center, Citizens on Patrol, a food bank at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and city ad hoc committee the code enforcement. It was through the latter of these that she heard from the chief that they had a shortage of staff and needed help in different areas. As such, she reached out and said she was available to help with whatever he needed. After a couple of weeks he reached back out and asked if she would spearhead the program for Ontario.
“I think it’s a great program and I think it can help us build our community and community pride while looking out for each other and while recusing crime,” Bakefelt said. “We have a lot of crime and we can all work together and take a bite out of crime.”
