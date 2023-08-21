Need sandbags? Temporary filling station set up in Ontario

Ontario Fire Chief Clint Benson, right, pauses for a photo with Ontario Fire and Police Chaplain Vince Rhoades at an impromptu sandbag filling station next to Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Center in Ontario. A stack of burlap bags that can hold 2.8 cubic feet of sand each, were stacked next to the pile and ready to be filled.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — When city officials heard that heavy rainfall from Hurricane Hillary remnants was heading this way, they started an emergency plan on Saturday. This included getting preparing for potential resources needed during a major flooding even, such as sandbags.

The result was the setting up of a temporary spot to fill sandbags for residents in need on Northeast Third Avenue nearby the Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Center. The temporary station will be open until 10 p.m. Monday and will reopen from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, according to a news release after 3:30 p.m.



