Need sandbags? Temporary filling station set up in Ontario

Ontario Fire Chief Clint Benson, right, pauses for a photo with Ontario Fire and Police Chaplain Vince Rhoades at an impromptu sandbag filling station next to Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Center in Ontario. A stack of burlap bags that can hold 2.8 cubic feet of sand each, were stacked next to the pile and ready to be filled.
ONTARIO — When city officials heard that heavy rainfall from Hurricane Hillary remnants was heading this way, they started an emergency plan on Saturday. This included getting preparing for potential resources needed during a major flooding even, such as sandbags.
The result was the setting up of a temporary spot to fill sandbags for residents in need on Northeast Third Avenue nearby the Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Center. The temporary station will be open until 10 p.m. Monday and will reopen from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, according to a news release after 3:30 p.m.
Those in need can go fill up sandbags at the site. Command staff and volunteers will be available to assist the elderly or others who may need help with filling the bags.
For the emergency planning, an incident command post was established at Ontario City Hall. It is operating under a unified area command structure with Ontario Fire Chief Clint Benson and Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai serving as incident commanders. Several city staff, including department heads, and community members comprise the incident command team for the incident.
It was all quiet at about 3 p.m. today when Benson and Ontario Fire and Police Chaplain Vince Rhoades were manning the station. Benson commented that he thought they might have had more calls for service, such as rescues, but that fortunately the only call they Monday morning was for a power pole on fire. He said he didn’t believe any sandbags had been handed out yet.
A giant pile of sand has a shovel ready for someone to get to work at the front edge of it. And, to make it easier to fill the bags, firefighters devised a filling system that has a burlap bag suspended to the ground between two chairs and a parking cone with the top cut off flipped upside down at the top of the bag to act as a funnel.
According to the National Weather Service, rainfall on Monday morning was 1.39" near the Ontario Municipal Airport. As is typical with heavy rain, Ontario’s gravity fed stormwater system has been inundated, causing many roadways and parking lots temporarily blocked due to standing water.
“Currently, there are no damage assessments available to report and there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities resulting from this incident,” reads the release.
The city is looking for community members to assist at the sandbag filling station. Those who can help are urged to contact volunteer coordinator John Breidenbach at (208) 739-1640 to sign up to help.
