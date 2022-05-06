Nashville-based Gospel group performs in Ontario on May 14

ONTARIO — New Legacy Project, a Gospel group from Nashville, Tennessee, will be performing a live concert at 7 p.m. May 14 at the Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
The event is free and non-denominational — anybody interested in attending is urged to do so.
Formerly known as Blackwood Legacy, the group is known for flawless harmonies, comedy and homespun humor, according to a flyer on the event.
Their music is described as a blend of the best of Country Gospel, traditional and edgy newer Southern Gospel, with today’s popular worship music, while staying true to the Gospel message.
The group consists of owner and founder Rick Price; Spokane native Luke Yates; Chase Davis, who was born and raised in Flint, Michigan; and North Carolina native Daniel Rivera. In 2021, Price’s son Alex began traveling and working with the group.
The group just released a new radio single, “Born for This.”
According to information on the group’s website, the group travels throughout the U.S. “singing and ministering to large and small churches.” the ministry supports six families in full-time ministry, as well as funding the “I’ll Stand Project”, which sends bibles, CD’s and DVDs to veterans in veterans hospitals, all over the country.
Their concert in Ontario is presented by Rick Price Ministries.
The church is at 208 Southwest First Ave.
For more information, phone the church at (541) 889-5458.
