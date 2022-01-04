ONTARIO — Severe winter weather in eastern Oregon resulted in many road closures over the New Year’s holiday weekend, with Oregon Department of Transportation finally opening Interstate 84 in both directions on Monday afternoon. At that time, however, the agency stated that several highways, including Oregon Route 11 and Oregon Route 350 (Imnaha Highway in Wallowa County) would remain closed until it was safe for travel, as snow and wind were said to be hampering the clean-up process.
Crews from ODOT were joined by county road crews on Monday afternoon while they worked together to get to stranded motorists on OR350 and back to a safe location.
People in Umatilla County were advised not to travel due to extreme whiteout conditions and drifting.
With winter weather expected to continue this week and a winter warning for much of eastern Oregon through today, ODOT also reminds motorists to proceed with an abundance of caution and to be prepared.
In addition to checking road conditions online or by phone before making travel plans or traveling, the agency reminds people not to attempt to travel on closed highways, as it can put themselves and others at risk. Motorists are also cautioned against “blindly following GPS navigation devices that can lead you onto remote, unmaintained roads.”
Those who are able to avoid traveling at this time, are urged to stay home.
Those who are traveling are advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, water and a blanket in their vehicles, in case of emergency.
Furthermore, those who are on the road are urged to use extra caution when driving around snowplows in the winter weather.
ODOT plows were operating in all corners of Oregon Monday, and officials say extra care is needed to look out for the workers along slippery roads. Motorists are reminded never to drive around barricades.
Since Christmas Day, there have been 10 crashes across Oregon where drivers struck an ODOT plow.
As such, motorists are reminded that passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
Dual wing plows used on some multi-lane highways also have plow blades that extend off the left side of the truck.
Those passing snowplows, run the risk of hitting the plow blades, damaging their vehicle or even going off the road. The plowed snow may contain rocks and other debris, so the safe choice is to stay several car lengths behind plowing operations.
