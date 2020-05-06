FRUITLAND - As the pandemic continues to keep people apart, several businesses in town have stepped up to keep the public connected to one another. Among them is Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, which reminds the public that it offer a pair of easily accessible public WiFi hotspots.
Dan Greig, general manager of Farmers Mutual, reached out to the newspaper to remind readers how to find them.
“FMTC has had a wifi hotspot available at the Fruitland downtown park for several years, and we just set up one at Mesa Park as well for people to pull into the parking lot and use,” said Greig.
He also reminds the public that Farmers Mutual just completed a two-year “Fiber to the Home” project, which he said has enabled higher browsing speeds for his customers.
“This could not have come at a more convenient time for those customers in Fruitland, as there are so many people working from home and kids doing their schoolwork from home, therefore needing to bump up their speed to accommodate the increased demand.”
Greig said a similar project is underway in the Nu Acres area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.