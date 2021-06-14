Mobile vaccine unit pulls into Weiser this week

WEISER — Saint Alphonsus Health System is bringing back its mobile vaccine unit to Weiser this week to distribute COVID-19 vaccine shots and no appointment is needed to get a shot today thru Saturday. There will be two-dose Pfizer vaccines or one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots available, according to a news release from Saint Alphonsus.
Those who receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone age 12 and older, will be able to schedule appointments to get the second dose at Saint Alphonsus, according to the release. Those needing a second shot can also get one. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available for people 18 and older.
The mobile vaccine unit will be set up at Memorial Park on Gray Avenue from 4 to 8 p.m. today thru Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The unit, which was provided by FEMA, will then go to areas in Kuna, Caldwell and Horseshoe Bend starting the following week, according to the release.
Vaccines are provided at no cost; however, individuals with medical insurance are asked to provide that information so the insurer can be billed for administrative costs.
Residents from the Ontario area who are in Weiser and would like to take advantage of the mobile unit, are also eligible to do so, according to a hospital spokesman.
