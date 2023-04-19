Memorial service for fallen Oregon officer is set for April 22

Members of local law enforcement escort Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Cpl. Joseph "Joe" Johnson to Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario on Tuesday. Law enforcement will also be leading the procession ahead of Johnson's memorial service, which is set to go through the streets of Ontario and Nyssa. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at Nyssa High School, 824 Adrian Blvd.

 Mikhail LeBow, file | Argus Observer

NYSSA — The public is urged to attend the memorial service and or show support as a law-enforcement procession passes by for Nyssa Police Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson on Saturday.

The procession route has not been set yet, but is expected to begin in Ontario, where Johnson worked at Snake River Correctional Institution for 15 years, and wind up in Nyssa, where he was a volunteer member of the police force for the past five years.



