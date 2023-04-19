Members of local law enforcement escort Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Cpl. Joseph "Joe" Johnson to Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario on Tuesday. Law enforcement will also be leading the procession ahead of Johnson's memorial service, which is set to go through the streets of Ontario and Nyssa. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at Nyssa High School, 824 Adrian Blvd.
NYSSA — The public is urged to attend the memorial service and or show support as a law-enforcement procession passes by for Nyssa Police Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson on Saturday.
The procession route has not been set yet, but is expected to begin in Ontario, where Johnson worked at Snake River Correctional Institution for 15 years, and wind up in Nyssa, where he was a volunteer member of the police force for the past five years.
Johnson was fatally shot in the line of duty on April 15, when responding to a domestic disturbance.
The Memorial will begin at the Nyssa High School, 824 Adrian Blvd. at 11 a.m. Saturday, according to information from Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. At this time the foundation, which is picking up the full cost of the service, is also collecting funds for the Johnson family.
Officials there remind anyone who wants to make a financial donation to the family to use only the official website of the foundation, which is http://bit.ly/support-johnson-family. All donations collected by the Foundation during this time will be given to the Johnson family.
According to the foundation, additional venues beyond the high school will be identified ahead of time “in anticipation of the main venue reaching capacity.”
“In that case, the event will be simulcast for the public at those additional venues,” reads information on the foundation’s Upcoming Events page.
The newspaper will provide more information, including on parking, a schedule of planned events and the procession route, as it is made available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.