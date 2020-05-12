PAYETTE — With more work needed to facilitate reopening, the Payette County Commissioners voted on Monday to keep the Payette County Courthouse closed for at least another week, through May 18.
According to a news release, the closure does not apply to those individuals with court cases. For them, masks are required upon entry.
Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech said the courthouse will be adding measures to facilitate reopening to the public.
“Payette County has hired a local company to install plexiglass barriers in offices that have public contact. These barriers have not been installed yet but will help provide additional protection to the public and our staff as we begin to reopen offices to the public in the coming weeks.”
Creech reminds the public that many courthouse services are available by appointment or via email.
