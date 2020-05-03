WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Grab-and-go meals for Ontario School District students ages 18 and under are available every week day at Alameda Elementary School, May Roberts Elementary School, Ontario High School and the Sierra Vista Apartments. The meals can be picked up from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Vale School District will be providing grab and go meals from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Vale Elementary School and Willowcreek Elementary School.
Payette School District has grab and go meals at multiple locations.
There will be a lunch stop at several locations through town with a short window for students to get meals: Payette Primary School (10:30-10:40 a.m.), Cuddlebug Day Care (10:35-10:45 a.m.), Whitney Trailer Park (10:35-10:45 a.m.), Kenmare Trace Apartments (10:50-11 a.m.) Northgate Trailer Park (10:50-11 a.m.) Old Garrett Freight Parking Lot (11:05-11:15 a.m.), Payette Mobile Court (11:05-11:15 a.m.), Town House Apartments (11:20-11:30 a.m.), Neighborhood Intersection (11:20-11:30 a.m.), National Guard Armory (11:35-11:45 a.m.), Westside School (11:35-11:45 a.m.), LDS Church (11:50-noon), Lazy River Trailer Court (11:55 a.m.-12:05 p.m.) and WICAP Headstart (12:15-12:25 p.m.). The service will run through spring break and until school reopens.
Adrian School District is delivering meals by bus to the household stops. If you want a lunch, call the office.
Nyssa School District opened pick-up locations throughout town. The locations and times are as follows: Rio Vista and Sparks Trailer Park (11-11:20 a.m.), Nyssa Library and North Park (11:30-11:50 a.m.), South Park and Lions Park (11:55 a.m.-12:15 p.m.), and Nyssa Court Apartments and Fischers Trailer Park (12:25-12:45 p.m.).
Fruitland School District has grab and go meals available at Fruitland Elementary School from 9 to 10 a.m. and at Mesa Park from 9:40 to 10:30 a.m. The district will also be meals delivered to the regular bus stops in the district, the drop off time will be two hours after a student’s normal pick up time.
Weiser School District has meals available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Weiser Middle School bus lane.
At the food pick-up locations, meals are being distributed to any children 18 years old and under, regardless of where they live or what school they go to.
