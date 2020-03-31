May 19 Primary Election will be done by mail

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney announced on Monday there will be no change in Idaho’s primary election date of May 19.
The election will be conducted by mail pursuant to the existing laws for absentee voting due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The move is necessary after it became clear that sufficient polling places and poll workers could not be obtained for the election.
Little and Denney will work with the Attorney General and the clerks of Idaho’s 44 counties to refine the absentee voting process for these unique circumstances, including setting appropriate deadlines for registering to vote, requesting a ballot be sent to your home, and returning the ballot.
Little also will issue a proclamation addressing the election in the coming days.
“While the coronavirus situation may change how we practice our right to vote in this primary election, it is important to keep our election dates in place,” Little said. “I urge all voting Idahoans to request their absentee ballots as soon as possible so they can vote from home this year.”
Denney noted his office already has set up a website that allows Idaho voters to register and request an absentee ballot.
“Voting is one of our most basic rights as American citizens, and it is important that Idahoans continue to exercise this right this year by voting absentee,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said.
