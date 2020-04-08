ONTARIO — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to impact the Ontario community. In response to the pandemic, volunteers will be handing out protective masks, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and hygiene kits to the city’s homeless population at about noon on Saturday, according to Matt Stringer, executive director of the Cultural Center.
The masks will be made by Sarah Ray and volunteers working alongside her. Ray has donated more than 450 masks to people in need in the area.
Four Rivers Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
