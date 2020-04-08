ONTARIO — The administrator of a local effort to provide protective masks to citizens in the midst of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is finding a high demand for the product that she and other volunteers are producing.
Sarah Ray, owner and administrator of Sarah’s Foster Care in Ontario, has begun sewing together masks for distribution to the people of the community.
“Can’t believe the demand,” explained Ray in a phone interview on Monday afternoon.
Ray stopped by Ontario City Hall to drop off several of these masks, the donation was confirmed by City Manager Adam Brown in an email response sent out on Tuesday morning.
“Yes, Sarah did drop some by city hall for the staff that are working inside and who could not make their own. My understanding is that they have made over 350 masks to distribute free throughout the community,” stated Brown.
He went on to caution the public the continue to adhere to the guidelines provided by the CDC and other health agencies despite having the added protection of a face mask.
“The CDC recommended wearing double-sided face masks in new guidelines on Friday. They had actually started before that announcement. I think it’s important to note that this does not replace social distancing. What a courageous effort to do something for our community though!” Brown said.
Ray said that the masks are hand-sewn and all cloth and can be laundered. She also said that these masks can be microwaved if need be as an added precautionary measure.
Ray said to date she has given away about 458 masks to the community and is continuing this operation in the midst of this ongoing crisis to make sure everyone who wants or needs a mask has a chance of receiving one.
Another of the volunteers who has been instrumental in the mask-making efforts is Ray’s own mother, Marie Groberg who owns Quilting Company of Oregon, in Ontario.
Ray says she had received requests for masks from as far away as Atlanta, Georgia.
She said the operation is running low on some of the supplies that are used to make these masks. Ray urged any community members who have elastic to donate or know where to find some to contact her on the operation’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.