ONTARIO — The Malheur County Health Department has announced that a third person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The person, whose town of origin was not revealed, is a woman in her 40s. She was not hospitalized when the press release was sent out.
In total, the Oregon Health Authority said there are currently 1,371 cases of COVID-19 in the state, while Idaho is reporting 1,396 cases.
In the Western Treasure Valley, there are 12 cases currently reported, with Payette County having eight cases and Washington County reporting one.
