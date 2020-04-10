ONTARIO — The Malheur County Health Department has announced that a third person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The person, whose town of origin was not revealed, is a woman in her 40s. She was not hospitalized when the press release was sent out.

In total, the Oregon Health Authority said there are currently 1,371 cases of COVID-19 in the state, while Idaho is reporting 1,396 cases.

In the Western Treasure Valley, there are 12 cases currently reported, with Payette County having eight cases and Washington County reporting one.

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

