ONTARIO — Malheur County has received its second positive case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. On Thursday afternoon, Malheur County Health Department announced that the county’s second case came from a female between the ages of 10 and 19. She lives in Malheur County and is isolated at home, the press release from the health department states.
“Most people will be sick for a few days and get well. Viruses have different symptoms for different people. Those who need to see a provider are those who have a severe cough, trouble breathing, or other severe symptoms,” Malheur County Health Department Medical Officer Dr. Morris Smith shared. “Those with less symptoms need to stay home to prevent spreading the virus. We’ve had other viruses, flu, and this is the time for allergies, too. If you’re not sure if you have a virus or not, still stay home and monitor your symptoms, especially fever.”
This is the fifth positive case of COVID-19 for the Western Treasure Valley.
The first positive test was in Payette County where a woman tested positive on March 24; she quarantined at home. She works for an Ontario-based construction company.
The second positive test reported was by the Malheur County Health Department on March 29 and was a man in his 20s. He was not hospitalized at the time the health department sent out a news release, but was quarantined at home and recovering.
On Wednesday afternoon, there were two more Payette County cases confirmed, but the age range and sex were not made available by Southwest District Health.
It has not been mentioned whether any of the cases are thought to be connected.
To date, no cases have been reported in Washington County.
