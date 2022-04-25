Purchase Access

MALHEUR COUNTY — People over 50 years old, and immunocompromised people over age 18 who had their first mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) booster, or people 12-17 who received their first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine more than 4 months ago are eligible for a second booster dose.

Anyone over 18 who had their first dose or booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine more than two months ago are eligible for a second booster dose.

“There is no shortage of vaccine in Malheur County,” said Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe, suggesting that people could go to local pharmacies, or to the Health Department, for vaccines.

Every Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., people are welcome to walk in to the Health Department, 1108 SW 4th St., in Ontario, and request a vaccine.

The FDA and CDC have given approval for people to “mix and match” brands of vaccine. As such, someone who received one or two doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is able to choose an mRNA vaccine for their booster.

According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, 1,482 people age 65 and older in Malheur County are eligible for, and have not received, a booster dose. For people age 50-64, the number is 1,543. Nearly 3,000 people aged 20-49 are eligible for their first booster, compared with 242 age 18-19 and 612 12-17-year olds.

To find out whether you’re eligible, or for more information, phone the Health Department at (541) 889-7279.



